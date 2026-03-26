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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Kings On March 26

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 26. Banchero's points prop was 24.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Banchero tallied 36 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers on March 24. Banchero leads his squad in points (22.7 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings are conceding 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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