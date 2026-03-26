Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Kings On March 26

Banchero tallied 36 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers on March 24. Banchero leads his squad in points (22.7 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings are conceding 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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