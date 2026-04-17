Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Hornets In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 15, Banchero put up 18 points and four assists in a 109-97 loss to the 76ers. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

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