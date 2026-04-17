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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Take On Hornets In Play-In Game

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Banchero's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 15, Banchero put up 18 points and four assists in a 109-97 loss to the 76ers. Banchero averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets are conceding 111.2 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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