Paolo Banchero And Magic Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 24
Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 24. Banchero's points prop was 24.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 128-126 loss to the Pacers on March 23, Banchero tallied 39 points and six assists. Banchero leads his squad in points (22.5 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
The Cavaliers are conceding 114.7 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.