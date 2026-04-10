Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Bulls On April 10

In his last game on April 8, Banchero put up 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves. Banchero is tops on his squad in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bulls are giving up 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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