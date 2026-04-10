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Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic • #5 PF

Paolo Banchero And Magic Play Bulls On April 10

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 10. Banchero's points prop was 23.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 8, Banchero put up 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves. Banchero is tops on his squad in points (22.3 per game), boards (8.4) and assists (5.1). At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Bulls are giving up 121.1 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paolo Banchero

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