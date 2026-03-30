P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 30

In his most recent action, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27, Washington totaled five points. Washington leads his team in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.4 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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