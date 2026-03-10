FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Hawks On March 10

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 10. Washington's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Washington had nine points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 122-92 loss to the Raptors on March 8. Washington is tops on his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 14.0 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Hawks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

PJ Washington

