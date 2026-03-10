P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Hawks On March 10

Washington had nine points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 122-92 loss to the Raptors on March 8. Washington is tops on his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 14.0 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Hawks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.