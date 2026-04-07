P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Clippers On April 7

In his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Washington put up 15 points and six rebounds. Washington leads his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 14.2 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per contest.

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