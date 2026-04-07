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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Square Off Against Clippers On April 7

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, April 7. Washington's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Washington put up 15 points and six rebounds. Washington leads his team in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 14.2 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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