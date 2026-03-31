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PJ Washington
Dallas Mavericks

PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks • #25 PF

P.J. Washington And Mavericks Play Bucks On March 31

P.J. Washington and the Dallas Mavericks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. Washington's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Washington had five points in his last game, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Washington leads his squad in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
PJ Washington

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