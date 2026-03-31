P.J. Washington And Mavericks Play Bucks On March 31

Washington had five points in his last game, a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers on March 27. Washington leads his squad in rebounding (7.1 per game), and averages 14.1 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

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