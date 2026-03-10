FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Play Suns On March 10

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Dieng's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Dieng put up two points and five assists in a 130-91 loss to the Magic. Dieng is averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ousmane Dieng

