Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Play Rockets On April 1

In his last game on March 31, Dieng recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 123-99 win over the Mavericks. Dieng is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 109.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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