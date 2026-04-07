FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Play Nets On April 7

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 7. Dieng's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Dieng recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies. Dieng is averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News