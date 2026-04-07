Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Play Nets On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Dieng recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies. Dieng is averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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