Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Grizzlies On April 5

In his most recent appearance, a 133-101 loss to the Celtics on April 3, Dieng totaled nine points. Dieng is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.6 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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