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Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Grizzlies On April 5

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, April 5. Dieng's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 133-101 loss to the Celtics on April 3, Dieng totaled nine points. Dieng is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.6 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

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