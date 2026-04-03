Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Celtics On April 3

In his last appearance, a 119-113 loss to the Rockets on April 1, Dieng tallied 36 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Dieng is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.

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