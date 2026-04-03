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Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks

Ousmane Dieng

Milwaukee Bucks • #21 SF

Ousmane Dieng And Bucks Face Celtics On April 3

Ousmane Dieng and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, April 3. Dieng's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-113 loss to the Rockets on April 1, Dieng tallied 36 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Dieng is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ousmane Dieng

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