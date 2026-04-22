Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Thunder In Game 2

Ighodaro had nine rebounds in his last appearance, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19. Ighodaro averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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