Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Thunder In Game 2
Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Ighodaro's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Ighodaro had nine rebounds in his last appearance, a 119-84 loss to the Thunder on April 19. Ighodaro averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.