Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Magic On March 31

Last time out on March 30, Ighodaro posted 11 points and eight assists in a 131-105 win over the Grizzlies. Ighodaro is averaging 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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