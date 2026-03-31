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Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Play Magic On March 31

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 31. Ighodaro's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Ighodaro posted 11 points and eight assists in a 131-105 win over the Grizzlies. Ighodaro is averaging 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Oso Ighodaro

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