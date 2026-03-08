FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns

Oso Ighodaro

Phoenix Suns • #11 PF

Oso Ighodaro And Suns Square Off Against Hornets On March 8

Oso Ighodaro and the Phoenix Suns play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 8. Ighodaro's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 118-116 win over the Pelicans on March 6, Ighodaro had 13 points and six rebounds. Ighodaro is averaging 6.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Oso Ighodaro

