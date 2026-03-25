Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Pistons On March 25

In his last appearance, a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 23, Okongwu had 16 points and two steals. Okongwu is averaging 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.5 points per game.

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