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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Pistons On March 25

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 25. Okongwu's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 23, Okongwu had 16 points and two steals. Okongwu is averaging 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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