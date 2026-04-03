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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Nets On April 3

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, April 3. Okongwu's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Okongwu put up 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 130-101 win over the Magic. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are conceding 115.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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