Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Nets On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Okongwu put up 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 130-101 win over the Magic. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are conceding 115.5 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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