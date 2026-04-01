Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Magic On April 1

In his last game on March 30, Okongwu posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 112-102 win over the Celtics. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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