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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Play Magic On April 1

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 1. Okongwu's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Okongwu posted 20 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 112-102 win over the Celtics. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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