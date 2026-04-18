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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 1

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Okongwu's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Okongwu put up two points in his last appearance, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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