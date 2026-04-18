Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 1

Okongwu put up two points in his last appearance, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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