Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Take On Knicks On April 6

In his most recent game, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3, Okongwu had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.4 points per contest.

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