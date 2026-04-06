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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Take On Knicks On April 6

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks on Monday, April 6. Okongwu's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3, Okongwu had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Okongwu is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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