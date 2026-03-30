Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 30

In his most recent action, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Okongwu tallied eight points and nine rebounds. Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 106.8 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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