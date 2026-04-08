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Onyeka Okongwu
Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks • #17 C

Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Face Cavaliers On April 8

Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, April 8. Okongwu's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6, Okongwu put up 12 points and eight rebounds. Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Onyeka Okongwu

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