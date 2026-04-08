Onyeka Okongwu And Hawks Face Cavaliers On April 8

In his most recent game, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6, Okongwu put up 12 points and eight rebounds. Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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