Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Play Rockets On March 27

Prosper put up 17 points in his most recent game, a 123-98 loss to the Spurs on March 25. Prosper is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.2 points per game.

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