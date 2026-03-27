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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Play Rockets On March 27

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 27. Prosper's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Prosper put up 17 points in his most recent game, a 123-98 loss to the Spurs on March 25. Prosper is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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