Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Face Bucks On April 5

Last time out on April 1, Prosper put up 17 points and two steals in a 130-119 loss to the Knicks. Prosper is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

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