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Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Memphis Grizzlies

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Memphis Grizzlies • #18 PF

Olivier-Maxence Prosper And Grizzlies Face Bucks On April 5

Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, April 5. Prosper's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Prosper put up 17 points and two steals in a 130-119 loss to the Knicks. Prosper is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.9 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Olivier-Maxence Prosper

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