OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Thunder On March 29

In his last game on March 26, Anunoby recorded 17 points in a 114-103 loss to the Hornets. Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.7 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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