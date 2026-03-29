OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Thunder On March 29
OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 29. Anunoby's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 26, Anunoby recorded 17 points in a 114-103 loss to the Hornets. Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Thunder are surrendering 107.7 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.