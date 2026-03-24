OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Pelicans On March 24

In his last game, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22, Anunoby put up nine points. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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