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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Pelicans On March 24

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 24. Anunoby's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22, Anunoby put up nine points. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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