OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Jazz On March 11

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Anunoby's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9, Anunoby put up 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Anunoby is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.9 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

OG Anunoby

