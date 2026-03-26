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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Play Hornets On March 26

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 26. Anunoby's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Anunoby had 21 points, four assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24. Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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