OG Anunoby And Knicks Play Hornets On March 26

Anunoby had 21 points, four assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24. Anunoby is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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