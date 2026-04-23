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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Anunoby's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 20, Anunoby put up 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 107-106 loss to the Hawks. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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