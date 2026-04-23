OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, Anunoby put up 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 107-106 loss to the Hawks. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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