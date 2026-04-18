OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Hawks In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 112-95 win over the Raptors on April 10, Anunoby put up two points. Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116 points per game.

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