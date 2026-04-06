OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Hawks On April 6

In his last game, a 136-96 win over the Bulls on April 3, Anunoby had 31 points and eight rebounds. Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.9 points per game.

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