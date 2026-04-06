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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Face Hawks On April 6

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, April 6. Anunoby's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 136-96 win over the Bulls on April 3, Anunoby had 31 points and eight rebounds. Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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