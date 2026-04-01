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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 1

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. Anunoby's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Anunoby had eight points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Anunoby is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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