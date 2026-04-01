OG Anunoby And Knicks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 1

Anunoby had eight points, six rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Anunoby is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.3 points per game.

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