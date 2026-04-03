OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Bulls On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Anunoby recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.4 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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