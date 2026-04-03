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OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

OG Anunoby

New York Knicks • #8 SF

OG Anunoby And Knicks Take On Bulls On April 3

OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 3. Anunoby's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Anunoby recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies. Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121.4 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
OG Anunoby

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