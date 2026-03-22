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Ochai Agbaji
Brooklyn Nets

Ochai Agbaji

Brooklyn Nets • #30 SG

Ochai Agbaji And Nets Face Kings On March 22

Ochai Agbaji and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 22. Agbaji's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Agbaji had eight points in his most recent game, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20. Agbaji is averaging 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ochai Agbaji

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