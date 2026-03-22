Ochai Agbaji And Nets Face Kings On March 22

Agbaji had eight points in his most recent game, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20. Agbaji is averaging 4.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 121 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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