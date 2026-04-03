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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin And Pacers Square Off Against Hornets On April 3

Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 3. Toppin's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Toppin tallied six points. Toppin is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are conceding 111.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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