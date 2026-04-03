Obi Toppin And Pacers Square Off Against Hornets On April 3

In his most recent game, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1, Toppin tallied six points. Toppin is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are conceding 111.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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