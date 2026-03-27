Obi Toppin And Pacers Face Clippers On March 27

In his last game, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25, Toppin had 15 points and three steals. Toppin is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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