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Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin

Indiana Pacers • #1 PF

Obi Toppin And Pacers Face Clippers On March 27

Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 27. Toppin's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25, Toppin had 15 points and three steals. Toppin is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are giving up 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Obi Toppin

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