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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Square Off Against Rockets On March 21

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 21. Powell's points prop was 20.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 19, Powell put up 20 points in a 134-126 loss to the Lakers. Powell is tops on his squad in points per contest (22.3), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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