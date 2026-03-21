Norman Powell And Heat Square Off Against Rockets On March 21

In his last game on March 19, Powell put up 20 points in a 134-126 loss to the Lakers. Powell is tops on his squad in points per contest (22.3), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.8 points per contest.

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