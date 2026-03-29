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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Take On Pacers On March 29

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 29. Powell's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27, Powell had 15 points. Powell leads his team in points per game (22.1), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Norman Powell

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