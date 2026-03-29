Norman Powell And Heat Take On Pacers On March 29

In his last action, a 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers on March 27, Powell had 15 points. Powell leads his team in points per game (22.1), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.6 points per contest.

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