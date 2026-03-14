Norman Powell And Heat Face Magic On March 14

In his last game on Feb. 26, Powell put up three points in a 124-117 loss to the 76ers. Powell paces his squad in points per contest (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Magic are giving up 114.0 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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