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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Face Magic On March 14

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 14. Powell's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Powell put up three points in a 124-117 loss to the 76ers. Powell paces his squad in points per contest (22.5), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Magic are giving up 114.0 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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