Norman Powell And Heat Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Powell had 25 points in his most recent game, a 143-117 win over the Hawks on April 12. Powell averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets are giving up 111.2 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

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