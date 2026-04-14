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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Powell's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Powell had 25 points in his most recent game, a 143-117 win over the Hawks on April 12. Powell averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets are giving up 111.2 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Norman Powell

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