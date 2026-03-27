Norman Powell And Heat Take On Cavaliers On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Powell recorded 19 points and two steals in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Powell is tops on his squad in points per contest (22.2), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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