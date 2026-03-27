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Norman Powell
Miami Heat

Norman Powell

Miami Heat • #24 SG

Norman Powell And Heat Take On Cavaliers On March 27

Norman Powell and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 27. Powell's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Powell recorded 19 points and two steals in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Powell is tops on his squad in points per contest (22.2), and averages 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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