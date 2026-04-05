Nolan Traore And Nets Take On Wizards On April 5

Traore totaled 13 points, four assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3. Traore is averaging 8.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 124.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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