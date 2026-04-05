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Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Take On Wizards On April 5

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 5. Traore's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Traore totaled 13 points, four assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3. Traore is averaging 8.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 124.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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