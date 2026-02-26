FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Spurs On Feb. 26

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 26. Traore's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Traore tallied eight points, six assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 123-114 loss to the Mavericks on Feb. 24. Traore is averaging 7.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Traore

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News