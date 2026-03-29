FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Play Kings On March 29

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 29. Traore's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Traore had nine points, seven assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Traore

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News