Nolan Traore And Nets Play Kings On March 29

Traore had nine points, seven assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27. Traore is averaging 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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