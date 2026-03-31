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Nolan Traore
Brooklyn Nets

Nolan Traore

Brooklyn Nets • #88 PG

Nolan Traore And Nets Take On Hornets On March 31

Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 31. Traore's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Traore posted 17 points and six assists in a 116-99 win over the Kings. Traore is averaging 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are conceding 111.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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