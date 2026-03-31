Nolan Traore And Nets Take On Hornets On March 31

In his last game on March 29, Traore posted 17 points and six assists in a 116-99 win over the Kings. Traore is averaging 8.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are conceding 111.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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