Nolan Traore And Nets Face Grizzlies On March 9

In his most recent action, a 107-105 win over the Pistons on March 7, Traore put up two points. Traore is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.