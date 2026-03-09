Nolan Traore And Nets Face Grizzlies On March 9
Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 9. Traore's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 107-105 win over the Pistons on March 7, Traore put up two points. Traore is averaging 8.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.8 points per contest.
