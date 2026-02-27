Nolan Traore And Nets Square Off Against Celtics On Feb. 27
Nolan Traore and the Brooklyn Nets play the Boston Celtics on Friday, Feb. 27. Traore's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Traore tallied 13 points in his most recent action, a 126-110 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 26. Traore is averaging 8.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics are giving up 107.5 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.