Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Play Spurs On Feb. 26

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 26. Clowney's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Clowney put up 22 points in a 123-114 loss to the Mavericks. Clowney is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Noah Clowney

