Noah Clowney And Nets Take On Pistons On March 10
Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. Clowney's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 9, Clowney put up 10 points in a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies. Clowney is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.8 points per game.
